Greece heatwave alert: Temperatures to soar above 42C as heat dome hits

Greece heatwave alert: Temperatures to soar above 42C as heat dome hits
Greece heatwave alert: Temperatures to soar above 42C as heat dome hits

Greece is bracing for another sweltering heatwave as heat dome, a high-pressure system that traps hot air like a lid, moves in from Western Europe.

Because of this, the temperature could rise about 40C starting on Sunday, July 6.

From Monday, July 7, some parts of Greece including Thessaly, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, Attica and Athens are expected to experience extreme weather, with temperatures going above 40C and possibly reaching 41-42C.

As per WXCharts weather maps, parts of mainland Greece are expected to get extremely hot.

Although temperatures in Greece might not be as extremely above normal as in other European countries, they will still be around 5 to 6 degrees Celsius higher than what is normally expected in early July.

Considering this, Kostas Lagouvardos, scientific director of meteo.gr has issued a public health warning to alert people about potential health risks from the heat.

"Even so, the thermal burden will be great for public health, the heatwave requires attention for vulnerable people and all of us, especially in cities, where temperatures rise significantly and mainly do not fall much at night, causing discomfort,” the expert said.

Last week, temperatures reached nearly 40C and because of this intense heat, a major wildfire started south of Athens.

Read more : World
Ancient Roman settlement unearthed after rare swords found in Cotswolds
Ancient Roman settlement unearthed after rare swords found in Cotswolds
Two ancient Roman cavalry swords made of iron were found near the village of Willersey about two years ago
UK Universal Studios to feature Europe’s tallest rides in biggest-ever theme park
UK Universal Studios to feature Europe’s tallest rides in biggest-ever theme park
this theme park is expected to be the biggest in Europe, covering 476 acres in Bedfordshire
Melania Trump's 'terrible' pet name revealed by Donald Trump in candid admission
Melania Trump's 'terrible' pet name revealed by Donald Trump in candid admission
Trump's statement comes after Melania teased his golf habit during a surprise visit to Children's National Hospital
Kent Council bans transgender books from children’s libraries in controversial move
Kent Council bans transgender books from children’s libraries in controversial move
The decision to remove the books was made after someone from the public expressed concern
Rome petrol station explosion injures 45 as massive fireball rocks city
Rome petrol station explosion injures 45 as massive fireball rocks city
The incident occurred in the Prenestino area when a tanker truck accidentally struck a gas pipe while turning
White House to host historic UFC fight in 2026, says Donald Trump
White House to host historic UFC fight in 2026, says Donald Trump
Trump wants to stage epic UFC fight on White House grounds for America's 250th birthday
Japan earthquakes: Residents evacuate after over 1,000 tremors
Japan earthquakes: Residents evacuate after over 1,000 tremors
Toshima islanders flee homes after more than 1,000 strong quake hits region
Ivanka Trump pens inspiring post on Fourth of July: ‘Growth, gratitude, grace!’
Ivanka Trump pens inspiring post on Fourth of July: ‘Growth, gratitude, grace!’
Ivanka Trump ‘reflects’ on ‘halfway point of 2025’ as she wishes for a purpose-driven second half
US Congress passes ‘big, beautiful bill’: Who gains and who pays?
US Congress passes ‘big, beautiful bill’: Who gains and who pays?
Donald Trump celebrates ‘phenomenal victory’ after Congress passes sweeping domestic policy bill
Julio César Chávez Jr. faces deportation in US after ICE arrest
Julio César Chávez Jr. faces deportation in US after ICE arrest
Mexican Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested in US days after losing fight to Jake Paul
Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life
Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life
Michelle shared that before her mother passed away she said four powerful words that deeply influenced her life
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Nine children, some still being treated and some former patents joined Melania for an art activity at the hospital