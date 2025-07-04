Greece heatwave alert: Temperatures to soar above 42C as heat dome hits

Greece is bracing for another sweltering heatwave as heat dome, a high-pressure system that traps hot air like a lid, moves in from Western Europe.
Because of this, the temperature could rise about 40C starting on Sunday, July 6.
From Monday, July 7, some parts of Greece including Thessaly, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, Attica and Athens are expected to experience extreme weather, with temperatures going above 40C and possibly reaching 41-42C.
As per WXCharts weather maps, parts of mainland Greece are expected to get extremely hot.
Although temperatures in Greece might not be as extremely above normal as in other European countries, they will still be around 5 to 6 degrees Celsius higher than what is normally expected in early July.
Considering this, Kostas Lagouvardos, scientific director of meteo.gr has issued a public health warning to alert people about potential health risks from the heat.
"Even so, the thermal burden will be great for public health, the heatwave requires attention for vulnerable people and all of us, especially in cities, where temperatures rise significantly and mainly do not fall much at night, causing discomfort,” the expert said.
Last week, temperatures reached nearly 40C and because of this intense heat, a major wildfire started south of Athens.