UK's new PM Keir Starmer announces Cabinet members: Who's in?

Keir Starmer has made history by becoming the UK's new Prime Minister, marking the first Labour victory in 14 years by defeating the Conservative Party on Friday, July 5.
In his inaugural address as Prime Minister outside Downing Street, Starmer pledged to rebuild the nation "brick by brick" and regain the electorate's confidence after prolonged Tory turmoil.
As per Mirror, Starmer is now swiftly forming his Cabinet to reshape the Government.
Here are the key figures in his new team:
Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister
The UK's first female Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities. Rayner, from a council estate in Stockport, rose from being a single mother at 16 to Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.
Rachel Reeves - Chancellor
The UK's first female Chancellor, known for her stringent approach to fiscal discipline, Rachel Reeves aims to address the nation's economic challenges and promote economic growth.
David Lammy - Foreign Secretary
Appointed as Foreign Secretary, Lammy, who has ministerial experience under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, grew up in Tottenham and studied at Harvard Law School.
Yvette Cooper - Home Secretary
Cooper, who served as a minister during the New Labour era and has held the position of Shadow Home Secretary since 2021, will now assume one of the most challenging roles in government.
John Healey - Defence Secretary
A New Labour veteran who has served in senior roles under the last five party leaders.
Pat McFadden - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
McFadden, Labour's campaigns chief, has played a pivotal role in the party's election win.
Shabana Mahmood - Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary
Shabana, a Birmingham-born barrister, has helped transform Labour's electoral machine and played a key role in liaising between MPs and Starmer's office over Gaza.
Wes Streeting - Health Secretary
Streeting, who grew up in poverty in east London, joined Starmer's frontbench in 2020 and is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2021.
Bridget Phillipson - Education Secretary
Phillipson, who grew up on a council estate in Sunderland, aims to eradicate the "class ceiling" holding children back.
Ed Miliband - Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary
The former Labour leader has reinvented himself after leading the party to defeat in 2015.
Liz Kendall - Work and Pensions Secretary
Kendall, elected in 2010, served on the frontbench under Ed Miliband and returned to the Shadow Cabinet under Starmer.