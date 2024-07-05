World

UK's new PM Keir Starmer announces Cabinet members: Who's in?

PM Keir Starmer's Cabinet features key figures and fresh faces

  • July 05, 2024
Keir Starmer has made history by becoming the UK's new Prime Minister, marking the first Labour victory in 14 years by defeating the Conservative Party on Friday, July 5.

In his inaugural address as Prime Minister outside Downing Street, Starmer pledged to rebuild the nation "brick by brick" and regain the electorate's confidence after prolonged Tory turmoil.

As per Mirror, Starmer is now swiftly forming his Cabinet to reshape the Government.

Here are the key figures in his new team:

Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister

The UK's first female Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities. Rayner, from a council estate in Stockport, rose from being a single mother at 16 to Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.

Rachel Reeves - Chancellor

The UK's first female Chancellor, known for her stringent approach to fiscal discipline, Rachel Reeves aims to address the nation's economic challenges and promote economic growth.

David Lammy - Foreign Secretary

Appointed as Foreign Secretary, Lammy, who has ministerial experience under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, grew up in Tottenham and studied at Harvard Law School.

Yvette Cooper - Home Secretary

Cooper, who served as a minister during the New Labour era and has held the position of Shadow Home Secretary since 2021, will now assume one of the most challenging roles in government.

John Healey - Defence Secretary

A New Labour veteran who has served in senior roles under the last five party leaders.

Pat McFadden - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

McFadden, Labour's campaigns chief, has played a pivotal role in the party's election win.

Shabana Mahmood - Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary

Shabana, a Birmingham-born barrister, has helped transform Labour's electoral machine and played a key role in liaising between MPs and Starmer's office over Gaza.

Wes Streeting - Health Secretary 

Streeting, who grew up in poverty in east London, joined Starmer's frontbench in 2020 and is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2021.

Bridget Phillipson - Education Secretary

Phillipson, who grew up on a council estate in Sunderland, aims to eradicate the "class ceiling" holding children back.

Ed Miliband - Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary

The former Labour leader has reinvented himself after leading the party to defeat in 2015.

Liz Kendall - Work and Pensions Secretary

Kendall, elected in 2010, served on the frontbench under Ed Miliband and returned to the Shadow Cabinet under Starmer.

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak resigns as Conservative Party leader following heavy election defeat
UK’s next PM Keir Starmer declares 'Change Begins Now' in victory speech
Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: ‘I take responsibility for loss’
Labour wins UK general election, ending Conservative 14-year rule
Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
What if Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden? Find out
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
UK voters head to polls for pivotal general elections
Joe Biden blows off exit talks: ‘I am not leaving’
Shehbaz Sharif discusses bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan