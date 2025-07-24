Qatar Airways to face lawsuit over invasive strip search of Australian women

Australian women have finally won their right to sue Qatar Airways over the forced and invasive strip search at airport.

According to BBC, five Australian women who were allegedly forced to undergo intimate exam at Doha airport got a green light from federal court to filed lawsuit against the World's Best Business Class directly.

The women in October 2020 were forced off a flight for invasive trip search to check after a new-born was found abandoned in a bin at airport.

The women launched an appeal in April last year hoping to overturn a ruling that the airline could not face trial for the incident, when they were among more than a dozen women forcibly led from a Sydney-bound plane and escorted into ambulances.

Four of the women underwent bodily examinations, three of which were invasive, without consent as part of a local investigation to find the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a bathroom in Hamad international airport. The infant survived.

The episode sparked international outrage, with the women suing Qatar Airways Group, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and Matar, the Qatari company responsible for airports operation and management, for negligence, assault, false imprisonment and battery.

