Health

Why do migraines happen? Find out

Recent study reveals new clues about migraine triggers

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Why do migraines happen? Find out
Why do migraines happen? Find out

Migraine headaches affect a large number of individuals globally, posing a considerable health burden.

A new study published in Science sheds light on the neurological mechanisms underlying migraines, a condition that affects one billion people worldwide.

Research conducted in mice suggests that brief brain "blackouts" lead to changes in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), activating pain receptors in the skull and causing headaches.

The study shows that during a cortical spreading depression (CSD), a short shutdown of neuronal activity, the content of CSF changes.

This altered fluid travels through a previously unknown gap to the trigeminal nerve, triggering pain and inflammatory responses.

Gregory Dussor from the University of Texas at Dallas emphasised, "This work is a shift in how we think the headaches originate."

He noted that migraine pain might act as a warning sign for various issues inside the brain.

The research team, led by Maiken Nedergaard from the University of Copenhagen, found that during a CSD, certain protein levels in the CSF change significantly.

This includes an increase in the pain-transmitting protein CGRP, which is targeted by some migraine medications.

They discovered a gap in the protective layers around the trigeminal ganglion, allowing the altered CSF to reach these nerve cells and trigger headaches.

The findings highlight a potential interaction between changes in the brain and their impact on peripheral nerves.

"This study raises many interesting questions and will likely lead to new research projects," said Dussor, suggesting that future studies should explore why these specific proteins in CSF trigger migraines but not other types of pain.

Prince Harry ‘increasingly bored’ in America with no friends visiting

Prince Harry ‘increasingly bored’ in America with no friends visiting
Britney Spears says ‘I will never be with another man’ post another heartbreak

Britney Spears says ‘I will never be with another man’ post another heartbreak
Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization

Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery

Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery

Health News

Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Are you aware of the signs of high blood pressure in the elderly?
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Is AC impacting your health? Here’s what you need to know
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Here's what expert says about ultra-processed food addiction
Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery
Researchers reveal shocking details about multivitamin usage: Find out