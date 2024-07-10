PCB’s first ‘major surgery’ after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a significant revamp, has removed former players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection committee.
As per media reports, the cricket board announced the decision early on Wednesday, July 10, citing the poor performance of the national team in the T20 World Cup 2024.
PCB stated in a press release, “The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup. Abdul Razzaq was a member of the men’s and women’s selection committees, while Wahab was a member of the men’s selection committee.”
It further informed, “The PCB will provide further updates on the selection committee’s composition in due course.”
However, the reset of the member of the selection committee, Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, and Bilal Afzal, are still part of the panel.
To note, the decision came after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had an important meeting with white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, and later with over two dozen former and current national cricketers on Tuesday.