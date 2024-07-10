Sports

PCB’s first ‘major surgery’ after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign

Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq ‘will no longer be required’ in the PCB selection committee

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a significant revamp, has removed former players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection committee.

As per media reports, the cricket board announced the decision early on Wednesday, July 10, citing the poor performance of the national team in the T20 World Cup 2024.

PCB stated in a press release, “The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup. Abdul Razzaq was a member of the men’s and women’s selection committees, while Wahab was a member of the men’s selection committee.”

It further informed, “The PCB will provide further updates on the selection committee’s composition in due course.”

However, the reset of the member of the selection committee, Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, and Bilal Afzal, are still part of the panel.

To note, the decision came after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had an important meeting with white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, and later with over two dozen former and current national cricketers on Tuesday. 

Sports News

Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named ICC players of the month for June
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Novak Djokovic brushes off boos with thrilling victory at Wimbledon 2024
Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon at Wimbledon in solidarity with Ukraine
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Lewis Hamilton reclaims throne with P1 at British Grand Prix
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dream ends as Lulu Sun reaches quarterfinals
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Kuldeep Yadav opens up about marriage rumours after T20 World Cup win
Rohit Sharma to lead India in WTC and Champions Trophy after T20 World Cup win