Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss

In today's quest for a slimmer physique, many are turning to weight loss strategies, with a fat loss coach emphasising the pivotal role of morning protein intake.
Shayne Rowland, known as @proflex.health on TikTok, has shared crucial advice for individuals aiming to lose weight without experiencing hunger pangs.
Emphasising the pitfalls of starvation diets, Rowland highlights the common struggle of feeling famished by afternoon and overeating at night, which can derail weight loss efforts.
Rowland stresses the importance of consuming a substantial amount of protein in the morning to curb cravings and maintain energy levels throughout the day.
He recommends aiming for at least 50g to 70g of protein in breakfast to significantly reduce hunger and manage cravings effectively.
In contrast, the NHS cautions against skipping breakfast for weight loss, advocating instead for a balanced morning meal high in fibre and low in fat, sugar, and salt.
Their recommended breakfast includes wholegrain cereals with semi-skimmed milk and fruit, promoting a nutritious start to the day that supports overall health.