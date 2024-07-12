Health

Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss

Unlock the secret to effective weight loss with this key morning strategy

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss

In today's quest for a slimmer physique, many are turning to weight loss strategies, with a fat loss coach emphasising the pivotal role of morning protein intake.

Shayne Rowland, known as @proflex.health on TikTok, has shared crucial advice for individuals aiming to lose weight without experiencing hunger pangs.

Emphasising the pitfalls of starvation diets, Rowland highlights the common struggle of feeling famished by afternoon and overeating at night, which can derail weight loss efforts.

Rowland stresses the importance of consuming a substantial amount of protein in the morning to curb cravings and maintain energy levels throughout the day.

He recommends aiming for at least 50g to 70g of protein in breakfast to significantly reduce hunger and manage cravings effectively.

In contrast, the NHS cautions against skipping breakfast for weight loss, advocating instead for a balanced morning meal high in fibre and low in fat, sugar, and salt.

Their recommended breakfast includes wholegrain cereals with semi-skimmed milk and fruit, promoting a nutritious start to the day that supports overall health.

Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions

Winona Ryder from ‘Stranger Things’ makes relationship confessions
Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week

Prince William playing Wimbledon vs. Euro this week
Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home

Prince William gets ‘hoarse voice’ from watching Euro semi-final at home
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss

Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss

Health News

Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Why do migraines happen? Find out
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Talc powder can cause cancer, experts warn
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Are you aware of the signs of high blood pressure in the elderly?