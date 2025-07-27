Survey reveals more than 1 in 3 Americans use AI to track their health

A recent survey of 2,000 US adults revealed that more than 35% people are currently using artificial intelligence (AI) to learn about their health metrics.

Up to 31% of individuals are using cutting-edge technology to learn about certain medical conditions. 25% of people are using it to prepare weekly meals and recipes, and 23% individuals learn new exercise routines for an improved lifestyle.

Notably, nearly a quarter of current users (24%) are using AI to fact-check their wellness information from a range of sources, including health professionals and other social media platforms.

With a rapidly evolving world where AI is transforming industries and reshaping everything, trust in AI is significantly increasing, with 63% trusting the technology for health information and guidance.

The survey led by Talker Research for The Vitamin Shoppe’s annual Trend Report suggested that 21% of AI users are already using it to get insights about their health metrics.

President of The Vitamin Shoppe, Muriel Gonzalez, stated, “As AI becomes an increasingly powerful tool for health-conscious consumers, this year’s Trend Report revealed other key innovations that are shaping behaviors in the wellness space.”

“These include the NAD+ boom for longevity and cellular health, new applications for peptides in sports nutrition, and the surging demand for protein in functional foods and on-the-go beverages."

"Additionally, we’re seeing people gravitating towards alternative supplement delivery formats like liquids and gummies, plus the re-discovery of time-honored adaptogens like shilajit by a new generation of wellness seekers,” Gonzalez added.

Regardless of whether or not they use AI, up to 73% of people like to keep track record of their health.

However, nearly 68% of Americans find AI trustworthy to keep a track of their health and wellness.

