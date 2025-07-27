Weight Loss drugs may protect against stroke, death, and reduce mortality risk

A recent study revealed that weight loss drugs, GLP-1s, including Ozempic and Zepbound, may help in treating several chronic conditions, such as stroke and dementia, and reduce the mortality rate.
According to a study published in JAMA Network Open, individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes and obesity, these GLP-1 receptor agonists are likely to minimise the risk of death and reduce the chances of developing two brain conditions, such as ischemic stroke and dementia.
The study’s first author, MD, PhD, a physician and associate professor of anesthesiology at Chang Gung College of Medicine in Taiwan, Huan-Tang Lin, stated:
“This extends [GLP-1s’] therapeutic scope from glycemic control, weight loss, and cardiovascular control to direct neuro- and cerebrovascular protection,” Lin informed Health.
Previous research suggested that GLP-1s may protect against brain-related conditions.
However, this study authors said, “large-scale clinical studies evaluating their association with neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular outcomes remain limited, particularly in high-risk patients with both type 2 diabetes and obesity.”
To bridge the gap, researchers reviewed seven years of data from more than 60,000 participants suffering from obesity and type 2 diabetes.
It is important to note that some participants were already consuming oral hyperglycemic agents (OHA) such as sulfonyl ureas, metformin, and more to manage blood glucose levels.
However, others were given GLP-1s, semaglutide or tirzepatide. ( Semaglutide is a main ingredient in Ozempic,and other weight loss drugs).
Results indicated that people consuming GLP-1 noted a 37% reduced risk of dementia, 30% reduced mortality risk and 19% reduced risk of ischemic stroke.
However, experts found no reduced risk for hemorrhagic stroke and Parkinson’s disease.
In addition, researchers cautioned that these results are entirely observational and can not prove causation.
Researchers stressed the need for further controlled trials and studies before advising GLP‑1s for brain protection.