Lifestyle modifications may slow cognitive decline with age, study 

A recent study revealed that even small lifestyle modifications can significantly impact brain health in elderly individuals.

For the study, researchers compared two different behavioural modifications on more than 2,000 adults at high risk for cognitive decline and dementia due to a poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, and individuals with a history of memory impairment.

Results indicated that both interventions enhanced overall cognition.

Lead investigator Laura D. Baker, PhD, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, stated, “What we’ve learned is that we now know… from this trial… we now know that healthy behaviors matter for brain health.”

To note, the intervention was well-organised, the other more self-guided; however, both focused on cognitive difficulties, cardiac health, and more.

While all of the participants were raised in overall cognition, the boost was significantly higher in the structured group.

“Compared to the self-guided group, participants in the structured group performed at a level comparable to adults 1-2 years younger,” Baker added.

It is important to note that the Alzheimer’s Association will be funding more than $40 million in the coming four years to persist to follow the US Pointer study participants and to initiate integrating structured lifestyle intervention programs into communities in different countries.

