Forget 10,000-step goal as 7,000 are enough to cut death risk by 47%

New research has revealed that now you do not need to complete the widely recommended ten thousand steps count for better health.

As reported by Fox News, after reviewing 57 studies from more than ten different countries in the world, researchers from the University of Sydney found that 7,000 steps per day are enough to boost health.

During the study the team of researchers led by Professor Melody Ding from the School of Public Health experimented and observed how different daily step counts impact the risk of death from different diseases, including cardiovascular issues and cancer.

The researchers also analysed the impact of step count on depression, dementia, and the development of type 2 diabetes and cancer.

After reviewing, they found that 7,000 steps in a day were effective in improving eight major health issues, including dementia, heart disease, and depression.

Ding told Fox News Digital, “Any increase in daily steps, even modest ones like 4,000 steps, delivers health benefits compared to very low activity levels. When possible, targeting around 7,000 steps per day can substantially reduce risks for many chronic diseases and adverse health outcomes.”

Researchers concluded that 7,000 steps in one day can reduce death risk by 47%, nearly the same result as 10,000 steps.

7,000 steps were also linked to a 38% reduced risk of dementia and a 22% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

Researchers suggested that achieving 7,000 steps per day is a bit of a difficult task, but a gradual increase in step count, such as from 2,000 steps to 4,000 steps, is also effective for significant health gain.

