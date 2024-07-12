Health

Scientists uncover root cause of mysterious disease lupus

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues
Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues

Researchers in a new study discovered the causes behind the complex disease systematic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, researchers have found mechanisms behind the development of lupus.

As per the foundation, about 1.5 million people in the US have the life-threatening disease lupus, which can damage vital organs including the kidney, brain, and heart.

For this study, scientists examined the blood of 19 people with SLE and compared it with that of healthy individuals and found that Type I interferon modulates a receptor called the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) that increases the production of T cells that activate B cells.

Study author and Chair of the Lupus Foundation of America's Medical-Scientific Advisory Council, Karen Costenbader, explained, “This basic research, uncovering how interferon drives abnormal T and B cell interactions that cause the abnormal autoimmunity of lupus, is really exciting. It was very careful, well-conducted, hypothesis-driven research, which now suggests a new way that we might treat lupus, targeting this abnormal pathway by which a certain type of T cell stimulates B cells, which are the producers of autoantibodies in lupus.”

He further added, “We have new drugs for the treatment of lupus because of basic research such as this, uncovering how the T and B lymphocytes interact and identifying new targets for drugs to interrupt abnormal signalling."

Moreover, although the findings of the study are promising, for better validation, it need to be done on larger populations.

Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS

Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
Katy Perry reveals ‘symbolic meaning’ behind upcoming album ‘143’ title

Katy Perry reveals ‘symbolic meaning’ behind upcoming album ‘143’ title
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam

Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William

Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William

Health News

Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Why do migraines happen? Find out
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Talc powder can cause cancer, experts warn
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?