Health

Rabies outbreak among seals in Cape Town raises concerns

Rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the brain and central nervous system

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Rabies outbreak among seals in Cape Town raises concerns
Rabies outbreak among seals in Cape Town raises concerns

Dead seals are appearing along the beaches of Cape Town, South Africa, as a rabies outbreak affects marine animals.

As per CNN, Gregg Oelofse, Cape Town's coastal manager, confirmed that this is the first known spread of rabies within a marine mammal population.

Rabies in seals is rare, with the only previous case detected in Norway's Svalbard islands in 1980.

Cape Town, which has over 300 kilometers of coastline and thousands of Cape fur seals, has recorded 11 positive rabies cases in seals.

The latest positive case was detected 10 days ago while Oelofse urged calm, noting that it is normal to find dead seals along the shoreline, though many have washed ashore this week.

However, investigations are ongoing to determine how the seals contracted the disease. Genetic sequencing of the rabies virus is underway.

Last month, the Western Cape provincial health department alerted residents to the rabies risk, warning of potential cases along the entire coastline where seals are present.

Authorities confirmed seven cases of rabies in seals from different beaches in Cape Town and the Western Cape, with the first case detected in October 2023.

Cape Town officials emphasised there is no cause for panic, stating that while rabies is new in Cape fur seals, it is endemic in many wildlife populations in South Africa.

What is Rabies?

Rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the brain and central nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms appear.

The virus is typically transmitted to humans through animal bites or scratches. 

Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon

Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon
ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine

ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine
Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines

Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch

Health News

SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Scientists uncover root cause of mysterious disease lupus
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Why do migraines happen? Find out
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Talc powder can cause cancer, experts warn
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns