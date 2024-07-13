Health

Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life

Our diet can play a significant role in improving our mood and mental well-being

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life

On tough days when feelings of anger and frustration seem to take over, our diet can play a significant role in improving our mood and mental well-being.

Incorporating certain nutrient-rich foods into your daily meals might help in alleviating negative emotions and promoting a more positive outlook.

Here are some of the best foods to consider when looking to enhance your mood and reduce stress. 

Fatty fish:

Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life

British researchers published a study in the Archives of General Psychiatry that found a daily dose of an omega-3 fatty acid called eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) helped reduce feelings of sadness and pessimism in patients with depression. 

Rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids include salmon, albacore tuna, sardines, trout, and anchovies.

Nuts and seeds:

Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life

Nuts and seeds are rich in minerals like selenium, copper, magnesium, manganese, and zinc, which have all been linked to mental health. 

Almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and peanuts are particularly good sources of zinc and magnesium, which can boost the immune system.

Dark, leafy greens:

Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life

Dark, leafy greens such as kale, spinach, and collards are high in iron and magnesium. 

These nutrients can increase serotonin levels, helping to reduce feelings of anxiety and combat inflammation, which can positively affect mood.

A 2015 study in JAMA Psychiatry found that brain inflammation contributed to low mood during major depressive episodes.

Dark Chocolate:

Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life

Dark chocolate can also improve mood. A 2009 study in the Journal of Proteome Research found that dark chocolate reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol. 

Consuming dark chocolate made of at least 70 percent cocoa in moderation can help people relax.

Which foods are best for boosting brain health?

Which foods are best for boosting brain health?
Prince William, Kate Middleton welcome Princess Anne back to royal duties

Prince William, Kate Middleton welcome Princess Anne back to royal duties
Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe

Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life

Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life

Health News

Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Which foods are best for boosting brain health?
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Rabies outbreak among seals in Cape Town raises concerns
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Scientists uncover root cause of mysterious disease lupus
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Why do migraines happen? Find out
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Talc powder can cause cancer, experts warn
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods