Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life

On tough days when feelings of anger and frustration seem to take over, our diet can play a significant role in improving our mood and mental well-being.
Incorporating certain nutrient-rich foods into your daily meals might help in alleviating negative emotions and promoting a more positive outlook.
Here are some of the best foods to consider when looking to enhance your mood and reduce stress.
Fatty fish:
British researchers published a study in the Archives of General Psychiatry that found a daily dose of an omega-3 fatty acid called eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) helped reduce feelings of sadness and pessimism in patients with depression.
Rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids include salmon, albacore tuna, sardines, trout, and anchovies.
Nuts and seeds:
Nuts and seeds are rich in minerals like selenium, copper, magnesium, manganese, and zinc, which have all been linked to mental health.
Almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and peanuts are particularly good sources of zinc and magnesium, which can boost the immune system.
Dark, leafy greens:
Dark, leafy greens such as kale, spinach, and collards are high in iron and magnesium.
These nutrients can increase serotonin levels, helping to reduce feelings of anxiety and combat inflammation, which can positively affect mood.
A 2015 study in JAMA Psychiatry found that brain inflammation contributed to low mood during major depressive episodes.
Dark Chocolate:
Dark chocolate can also improve mood. A 2009 study in the Journal of Proteome Research found that dark chocolate reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol.
Consuming dark chocolate made of at least 70 percent cocoa in moderation can help people relax.