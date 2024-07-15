Heavy rain in eastern Afghanistan kills 35, injures 230

At least 35 people lost their lives and 230 were injured on Monday following heavy rain in eastern Afghanistan, according to a local official.
As per NDTV, Quraishi Badloon, head of the department of information and culture said in a statement, noting, "On Monday evening, rain caused by thunderstorms killed 35 people and injured 230 others in Jalalabad and certain districts of Nangarhar province."
The casualties resulted from heavy storms and rains that caused trees, walls, and roofs of houses to collapse, Badloon explained.
"There is a possibility that casualties might rise," Badloon added, noting that both the injured and deceased were taken to Nangarhar regional hospital and Fatima-tul-Zahra hospital.
This tragic event follows the devastating flash floods in May that killed hundreds and severely impacted agricultural lands in Afghanistan, where 80 percent of the population relies on farming for their livelihood.