World

Biden goes into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID

Biden cancels election campaign events due to COVID

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Biden cancels election campaign events due to COVID
Biden cancels election campaign events due to COVID

US President Joe Biden tested positive for the Corona virus just before his address at a conference in Las Vegas.

According to The Guardian, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, confirmed the news with a statement saying, “Earlier today, following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19.”

The Democrat candidate for president was scheduled to address the UnidosUS annual conference in Nevada.

Jean-Pierre further added, “He is vaccinated and boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

Moreover, the president shared a thread on his personal X (formerly known as Twitter) account, “I’m sick.”

After a long delay, UnidosUS’s president and chief executive Janet Murguia announced to the crowd, “Regrettably, I was just on the phone with President Biden, and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events, as we all know, and he just tested positive for COVID.”

The press secretary also said that the White House will keep people updated about the president’s health, adding that Biden will continue to carry out office duties during the isolation.

Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls

Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’

Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

World News

John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump addresses Republican National Convention
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Thai police uncover reason behind deaths of 6 guests at luxury hotel
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Senator Bob Menendez found guilty of corruption charges
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal resigns amid political uncertainty
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza result in 57 Palestinian deaths
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Henan, China
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Elon Musk to support pro-Trump groups with generous donations: Report
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Shabana Mahmood makes history as UK's first female Muslim justice leader
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Donald Trump arrives at Republican National Convention with white bandage
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
EU imposes sanctions on Israeli figures for human rights violations
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Heavy rain in eastern Afghanistan kills 35, injures 230