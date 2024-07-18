Biden goes into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID

US President Joe Biden tested positive for the Corona virus just before his address at a conference in Las Vegas.
According to The Guardian, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, confirmed the news with a statement saying, “Earlier today, following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19.”
The Democrat candidate for president was scheduled to address the UnidosUS annual conference in Nevada.
Jean-Pierre further added, “He is vaccinated and boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”
Moreover, the president shared a thread on his personal X (formerly known as Twitter) account, “I’m sick.”
After a long delay, UnidosUS’s president and chief executive Janet Murguia announced to the crowd, “Regrettably, I was just on the phone with President Biden, and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events, as we all know, and he just tested positive for COVID.”
The press secretary also said that the White House will keep people updated about the president’s health, adding that Biden will continue to carry out office duties during the isolation.