King Charles featured in landmark AI portrait created by robot artist Ai-Da

Ai-Da, highly advanced and lifelike robot artist painted a unique portrait of King Charles III.

She used advanced cameras in her eyes and robotic arm to paint the artwork which was unveiled at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva.

The painting titled Algorithm King is an oil painting. This is not the first time Ai-Da has painted a member of the British royal family as she already created a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2023 to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Ai-Da's new painting of King Charles III was displayed alongside her earlier portrait of Queen Elizabeth, titled Algorithm Queen.

Speaking at the UN's AI for Good Global Summit, Ai-Da said, "Presenting my portrait of His Majesty King Charles III is not just a creative act, it’s a statement about the evolving role of AI in our society, and to reflect on how artificial intelligence is shaping the cultural landscape," as per Euro News.

Ai-Da is a robot artist created in the UK in 2019 by Aidan Meller, a gallerist and researcher.

She has two robotic arms and cameras in her eyes and her arms can be swapped depending on the type of art she is working on.

In 2024, Ai-Da made history when she became the first humanoid robot to sell a painting of Alan Turing, a World War II-era English mathematician and cryptanalyst known as a pioneer of AI and computer science, for $1,084,800 USD (around £835,000 at the time).

