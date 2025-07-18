Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in UK to unlock Earth's climate secrets

Antarctica's oldest ice has been brought to the UK for research.
Scientists collected this ice from depths of up to 2,800 metres at a place called Little Dome C in East Antarctica as part of a research project called "Beyond EPICA - Oldest Ice."
This project is supported with money from the European Commission and involves scientists from 10 different European countries and 12 research organisations working together, as per Sky News.
They will study the ice cores which are long, tube-shaped pieces of ancient ice that may be over 1.5 million years old, at the British Antarctic Survey in Cambridge.
By studying it, scientists hope to discover important information about how Earth's climate has changed over thousands of years.
This would provide a much longer climate history than what is currently available which only goes back 800,000 years.
Dr Liz Thomas, who leads the ice cores team at the British Antarctic Survey, said that this research could help scientists better understand and predict future climate change.
He said, "The project is driven by a central scientific question: why did the planet's climate cycle shift roughly one million years ago from a 41,000-year to a 100,000-year phasing of glacial-interglacial cycles?"
In the next few years, different labs in Europe will examine the ice sample to learn how Earth's climate has changed over time and how greenhouse gas levels have varied in the past.