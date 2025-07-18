LASD explosion kills three deputies at training facility

At least three deputies lost their lives due to an explosion that occurred on Friday morning at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s (LASD) training facility.

The explosion occurred at the LASD’s Biscailuz Training Center which is located in East Los Angeles.

However, as per the reports, the reason behind the explosion is still unknown and is being looked into.

More people may have been injured in the incident but the authorities have not yet shared further details.

Reports further suggested that the explosion might have occurred by mistake while officers were handling ordnance on the training facility ground.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that ambulances were sent to help the injured people and everyone at the facility was made to leave the area for safety.

Hilda Solis, who serves on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, said in a written statement that "my heart goes out to the families, friends, and colleagues of the three individuals who lost their lives in what appears to have been a devastating explosion."

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), noting, “I just spoke to (US Attorney Bill Essayli) about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles."

He added, “Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”

