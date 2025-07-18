World’s best airports ranked by travelers in 2025

Airports are not longer just places to catch flights as they're now becoming attractive destinations themselves!

They also play a major role in how enjoyable your travel experience is by offering comfort and good facilities.

Airports are making efforts to improve their environments by making them more peaceful and visually attractive to the point that they now rank among the best in world.

Every year, a well-known aviation consulting company Skytrax releases a list ranking the best airports in the world.

These ranking are based on how satisfied passengers are, using criteria like cleanliness, ease of access, shopping and dinning option and overall quality of services.

As of July, 2025 these are the top 5 airports in the world

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

Singapore Changi Airport secured first position on the list and has always remained among the top airports because of the exceptional experience it offers to passengers.

One of its most famous features is the Jewel complex which includes the world's tallest indoor waterfalls, beautiful gardens and various fun and engaging activities.

Hamad International Airport (DOH), Qatar

Doha’s Hamad International Airport, a previous winner is ranked second this year. It is known as one of the most advanced and modern airport because of its advanced design and technology.

The airport is known for its expensive shopping options and its Orchard tropical garden, which makes it one of the most beautiful airports in the world.

Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND), Japan

Haneda Airport, which ranks third, is the most active airports in Japan with the highest number of flights and is known as one of the cleanest airports in the world.

The airport is also known for its excellent services for people with disabilities and special needs, quiet seating areas for those who feel uncomfortable with too much noise and activity, variety of food options and overall efficiency

Incheon International Airport (ICN), South Korea

Incheon International Airport secured the fourth position on the list. It offers both modern facilities and taste of Korean culture with features like ice skating rink, cultural shows, art activities and fast train services.

The airport is also known for being well-organized and having friendly staff which makes it popular worldwide.

Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT), Japan

Ranked fifth, Tokyo Narita Airport is a key base in Japan used by major airlines like Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways for international flights.

The airport gives travelers a feel of Japanese culture by showing traditional art and Kabuki performances.

It also has capsule hotels which are small and low-cost rooms, making it a budge friendly option for travelers.

