Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline

Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline
Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline

A recent yearly royal survey found that the number of young swans on the Thames River is increasing after several years of decline.

A five-day search along the river recorded 115 young swans, compared to only 86 the previous year.

The yearly tradition called swan upping, where swans are counted has recently been marked by significant drop in swan numbers, as per BBC.

This decrease is largely due to factors such as avian flue outbreaks and harm caused by human, including disturbing reports of swans being killed or injured by catapults and air guns.

Swan upping is a traditional event where six boats travel from Sunbury Lock in west London to Abingdon Bridge in Oxfordshire.

During this journey, the participants called swan uppers, count, weigh and perform health checks on the young swans they find along the river.

The annual swan upping event has become a well-liked public event, attracting many people who come to watch the decorated boats and crew dressed in traditional outfits as they travel along the river, especially on sunny days.

The drop in swan numbers made it seem like seeing swans on the Thames might become rare.

However, the swan uppers now have more hopeful information, suggesting the population may be recovering, although the number of swans is still less than 155 counted in 2022.

Related
Read more : World

Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in UK to unlock Earth's climate secrets

Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in UK to unlock Earth's climate secrets
This research could help scientists better understand and predict future climate change

World’s best airports ranked by travelers in 2025

World’s best airports ranked by travelers in 2025
Airports are making efforts to improve their environments by making them more peaceful and visually attractive

South Korea heavy rain claims at least 4 lives, prompting 1,300 to evacuate

South Korea heavy rain claims at least 4 lives, prompting 1,300 to evacuate
The heavy shower in South Korea has fored more than 400 schools to close as it reportedly killed four people

Birthday card from Trump reveals once-close friendship with Epstein

Birthday card from Trump reveals once-close friendship with Epstein
President Donald Trump had allegedly sent an indecent 50th birthday letter to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein

'Help' note aids rescuers in finding mother-son duo lost in California forest

'Help' note aids rescuers in finding mother-son duo lost in California forest
The mother and her son were on their way to a Boy Scouts camp when they got lost on a road with no phone signals

Felix Baumgartner, Austrian space skydiver, dies at 56 in paragliding crash

Felix Baumgartner, Austrian space skydiver, dies at 56 in paragliding crash
The Austrian man made his name with a historic jump from a pressurised pod about 24 miles above the Earth

Minehead Middle School coach crashes with dozens on board, several injured

Minehead Middle School coach crashes with dozens on board, several injured
The coach which had 60 to 70 people on board, crashed on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe

UK weather: Thunderstorms set to hit with power cut and flooding risk

UK weather: Thunderstorms set to hit with power cut and flooding risk
There are two separate weather alerts for thunderstorms and heavy rain in England