Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to 'flag' Epstein files with Trump name

Senator Dick Durbin has penned letters to Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, questioning them about the latest allegations in the Epstein case.
On Friday, July 18, the US senator asked the prominent names why FBI agents, responsible for going through the federal documents on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, were told to "flag" any material that mentioned President Donald Trump.
This move came amid pressure on the FBI and the Department of Justice for information about their refusal to publicly release the Epstein files.
Sources told Durbin's office that FBI investigators were given the instruction as part of a broader "haphazard" FBI review of the Epstein files that took place in March.
The 80-year-old also asked what the agency did with any documents related to Trump and for any log they have created of the materials that mentioned him.
Requesting a response by August 1, Durbin also addressed the widely criticised DOJ memo, which said the government would not release any more Epstein files and shut down several theories about the existence of an Epstein "client list."
The memo "directly contradicts" Bondi's previous public statements about the case, Durbin argued, in which the attorney general claimed an Epstein "client list" was "sitting on my desk right now" and that the public would see "the full Epstein files."
Notably, Trump has never been accused of any crime related to Epstein's case; however, the president used to be friends with the tycoon and has appeared in photos with the late financier.