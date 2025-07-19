Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to 'flag' Epstein files with Trump name

Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to flag Epstein files with Trump name
Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to 'flag' Epstein files with Trump name

Senator Dick Durbin has penned letters to Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, questioning them about the latest allegations in the Epstein case.

On Friday, July 18, the US senator asked the prominent names why FBI agents, responsible for going through the federal documents on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, were told to "flag" any material that mentioned President Donald Trump.

This move came amid pressure on the FBI and the Department of Justice for information about their refusal to publicly release the Epstein files.

Sources told Durbin's office that FBI investigators were given the instruction as part of a broader "haphazard" FBI review of the Epstein files that took place in March.

The 80-year-old also asked what the agency did with any documents related to Trump and for any log they have created of the materials that mentioned him.

Requesting a response by August 1, Durbin also addressed the widely criticised DOJ memo, which said the government would not release any more Epstein files and shut down several theories about the existence of an Epstein "client list."

The memo "directly contradicts" Bondi's previous public statements about the case, Durbin argued, in which the attorney general claimed an Epstein "client list" was "sitting on my desk right now" and that the public would see "the full Epstein files."

Notably, Trump has never been accused of any crime related to Epstein's case; however, the president used to be friends with the tycoon and has appeared in photos with the late financier.

Related
Read more : World

King Charles featured in landmark AI portrait created by robot artist Ai-Da

King Charles featured in landmark AI portrait created by robot artist Ai-Da
Ai-Da's new painting of King Charles III was displayed alongside her earlier portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in UK to unlock Earth's climate secrets

Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in UK to unlock Earth's climate secrets
This research could help scientists better understand and predict future climate change

World’s best airports ranked by travelers in 2025

World’s best airports ranked by travelers in 2025
Airports are making efforts to improve their environments by making them more peaceful and visually attractive

South Korea heavy rain claims at least 4 lives, prompting 1,300 to evacuate

South Korea heavy rain claims at least 4 lives, prompting 1,300 to evacuate
The heavy shower in South Korea has fored more than 400 schools to close as it reportedly killed four people

Birthday card from Trump reveals once-close friendship with Epstein

Birthday card from Trump reveals once-close friendship with Epstein
President Donald Trump had allegedly sent an indecent 50th birthday letter to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein

'Help' note aids rescuers in finding mother-son duo lost in California forest

'Help' note aids rescuers in finding mother-son duo lost in California forest
The mother and her son were on their way to a Boy Scouts camp when they got lost on a road with no phone signals

Felix Baumgartner, Austrian space skydiver, dies at 56 in paragliding crash

Felix Baumgartner, Austrian space skydiver, dies at 56 in paragliding crash
The Austrian man made his name with a historic jump from a pressurised pod about 24 miles above the Earth

Minehead Middle School coach crashes with dozens on board, several injured

Minehead Middle School coach crashes with dozens on board, several injured
The coach which had 60 to 70 people on board, crashed on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe