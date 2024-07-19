World

Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78

Business news anchor became the most vocal supporter of Donald Trump in media

  by Web Desk
  July 19, 2024
News anchor and political commentator Lou Dobbs died at the age of 78 on Thursday, July 18.

According to CBS News, Dobbs death was announced in a post on his official social media account. The post called him ‘fighter’, “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of ‘the great Lou Dobbs… fighter till the very end—fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family, and the country."

It further added, “Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou's wonderful wife Debi, children, and grandchildren.”

The business host had a lengthy career in broadcast journalism. He spent more than two decades with CNN and later remained associated with Fox Business for a decade, where he hosted ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight.’

A CNN spokesperson said, “Lou was one of the CNN originals who helped launch and shape the network. We are saddened to hear about his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Debi, children, and family.”

Fox News Media issued a statement that read, “An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry."

Dobbs was one of the biggest supporters of Donald Trump on television. Trump also praised him regularly and posted clips of his shows on his social media channel.

Trump also paid tribute to the TV anchor with a post on his social media platform. He wrote, “He understood the world and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways and loved our country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

