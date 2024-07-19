Health

Tampons contain toxic metals like lead and cadmium: Study

New research found at least 16 different metals in tampons

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
New research found at least 16 different metals in tampons
New research found at least 16 different metals in tampons

Tampons most likely carry an ‘alarming’ amount of toxic material like lead, cadmium, and arsenic.

According to CBS News, research published in the journal Environment International revealed that tampons that are used by millions of women contain harmful metals.

A team of researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, tested 30 organic and non-organic tampons from 14 different brands. After testing, they found at least 16 different metals: arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium, and zinc.

Obstetrician-gynaecologist, Dr. Grace Ferguson, “Actually, I wasn't surprised. I think that this moment is full of a lot of environmental panic, which is real… I think it's great that someone looked because it is scientifically totally plausible that any heavy metal exposures that are in menstrual products could be absorbed by the people using them.”

However, the study does not indicate whether the metals could be absorbed in the body or not. The author of the research suggested that more research is needed to determine the negative effects on health.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ferguson explained, “Anything that's exposed to a mucosal membrane. So, that's the inside of the vagina for tampons, or potentially the inside of your mouth and your cheeks, or under your tongue. Those surfaces in your body are extra absorbable. And so, everything that touches those gets absorbed at a much higher level than your skin.”

Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), responsible for the regulation of tampons, asserted that it will review the findings of the study and take the required action.

Fawad Khan talks struggles of staying away from stardom

Fawad Khan talks struggles of staying away from stardom
Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir
Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George

Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden

Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden

Health News

Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Struggling with sleep? Here are some tips to fix it with your diet
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
FDA reveals shocking dangers of tattoo ink: Find out
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
WHO reports alarming rise in global measles outbreaks
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Africa launches new ‘cutting-edge’ malaria vaccine
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Are you ignoring the side effects of your daily caffeine intake?
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Which foods are best for boosting brain health?
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Rabies outbreak among seals in Cape Town raises concerns
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Scientists uncover root cause of mysterious disease lupus
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight