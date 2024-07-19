Tampons contain toxic metals like lead and cadmium: Study

Tampons most likely carry an ‘alarming’ amount of toxic material like lead, cadmium, and arsenic.
According to CBS News, research published in the journal Environment International revealed that tampons that are used by millions of women contain harmful metals.
A team of researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, tested 30 organic and non-organic tampons from 14 different brands. After testing, they found at least 16 different metals: arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium, and zinc.
Obstetrician-gynaecologist, Dr. Grace Ferguson, “Actually, I wasn't surprised. I think that this moment is full of a lot of environmental panic, which is real… I think it's great that someone looked because it is scientifically totally plausible that any heavy metal exposures that are in menstrual products could be absorbed by the people using them.”
However, the study does not indicate whether the metals could be absorbed in the body or not. The author of the research suggested that more research is needed to determine the negative effects on health.
Meanwhile, Dr. Ferguson explained, “Anything that's exposed to a mucosal membrane. So, that's the inside of the vagina for tampons, or potentially the inside of your mouth and your cheeks, or under your tongue. Those surfaces in your body are extra absorbable. And so, everything that touches those gets absorbed at a much higher level than your skin.”
Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), responsible for the regulation of tampons, asserted that it will review the findings of the study and take the required action.