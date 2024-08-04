Far-right protests spark chaos: Over 90 arrests across UK

Police arrested dozens of protestors after the riots broke out in different cities of the United Kingdom on Saturday, August 3.
According to BBC, over 90 demonstrators were arrested after the far-right groups' protest turned into violent demonstrations.
The demonstrators in multiple cities of the country, including Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, and Belfast, looted shops, threw missiles, attacked police, and even injured some of the police officers.
The British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, announced that the police forces have ‘full support’ of the government and urged them to take action against the ‘extremists’ who are trying to ‘sow hate’ in the country.
Moreover, the home secretary, Yvette Cooper, warned, “Anyone who gets involved in criminal disorder and violent thuggery on our streets will have to pay the price, and they should expect there to be arrests, prosecutions, penalties, and the full force of the law, including imprisonment and travel bans. There are consequences for breaking the law.”
For the unversed, the protest broke out in the country after the stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday, July 29 that killed three young girls.