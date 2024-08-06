World

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

President's decision was made following a meeting with opposition leaders and military officials

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

In a significant political development, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has ordered the immediate release of Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister currently imprisoned.

This decision came shortly after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and departure from the country.

As per India Today, the President's decision was made following a meeting with opposition leaders and military officials.

According to a press statement, the meeting, which included Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman and top leaders from opposition parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, unanimously decided to free Khaleda Zia.

Zia, 78, has been serving a 17-year prison sentence since 2018 on corruption charges. She has been unwell and is currently confined to a hospital.

As the leader of the BNP, Zia is a long-time rival of Sheikh Hasina, and their contentious relationship has been a central feature of Bangladeshi politics.

The statement also announced the release of all individuals arrested during recent student protests against government job quotas. The protests, which intensified leading up to Hasina’s resignation, saw demonstrators storming her residence and Parliament, leading to significant unrest.

She is currently in a safe house near Delhi, India, as tensions continue to rise.

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

World News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Sheikh Hasina’s son hints at potential end to mother’s political career
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
UK PM Keir Starmer proposes ‘major’ reforms in response to riot crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Who Is General Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man behind Bangladesh’s interim government
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladeshi protesters deface Sheikh Mujibur Rahman statue amid deadly unrest
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Sheikh Hasina arrives in India for safety as Bangladesh crisis worsens
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Jay Slater’s real cause of death REVEALED after post-mortem
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh army chief shares new plan as PM Sheikh Hasina resigns
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh's long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims he dumped a dead bear in Central Park: Video
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh anti-government protests: Death toll climbs to 90 as violence escalates