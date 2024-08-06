Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

In a significant political development, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has ordered the immediate release of Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister currently imprisoned.
This decision came shortly after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and departure from the country.
As per India Today, the President's decision was made following a meeting with opposition leaders and military officials.
According to a press statement, the meeting, which included Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman and top leaders from opposition parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, unanimously decided to free Khaleda Zia.
Zia, 78, has been serving a 17-year prison sentence since 2018 on corruption charges. She has been unwell and is currently confined to a hospital.
As the leader of the BNP, Zia is a long-time rival of Sheikh Hasina, and their contentious relationship has been a central feature of Bangladeshi politics.
The statement also announced the release of all individuals arrested during recent student protests against government job quotas. The protests, which intensified leading up to Hasina’s resignation, saw demonstrators storming her residence and Parliament, leading to significant unrest.
She is currently in a safe house near Delhi, India, as tensions continue to rise.