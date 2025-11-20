World

UK PM Sir Keir Starmer expected to visit China amid rising tensions

The UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is preparing for a likely visit to China in the new year

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
The UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to visit China likely at the end of January next year.

Sky News' political editor has exclusively revealed that the trip is planned and expected to be controversial due to the tense relationship between the UK and China.

Beth Rigby told the Electoral Dysfunction podcast with Baroness Harriet Harman told the Labour peer, "Now, we've had this from a couple of different sources. As I understand it, it's not been confirmed, but I guess until they get on the plane, these things are never confirmed."

She added, "But Harriet, what do you think? The prime minister should be going to China, shouldn't he? To which Harman replied, "I think he should, but I think there's no naivety around the government about."

The relationship between the two countries worsened due to recent spying allegations in the UK Parliament.

Earlier this week, UK Members of Parliament (MPs) and peers were warned that China could be attempting to spy on them.

As per the multiple reports, the UK security service MI5 alerted Westminster staff to be cautious of two recruitment headhunters who are suspected of working for Chinese security services.

However, the Chinese embassy in the UK denied all these claims and strongly condemned the accusations and urged the UK to avoid actions that could harm the relationship between China and the UK.

