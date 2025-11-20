World

Asda sells 24 stores and depot in strategic debt-cutting plan

Grocery giant Asda has agreed to sell 24 supermarket sites and a key depot in a deal worth million

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Asda sells 24 stores and depot in strategic debt-cutting plan
Asda sells 24 stores and depot in strategic debt-cutting plan

Asda, one of the most popular supermarket chain is planing to reduce its debt by selling 24 stores and its Lutterworth depot.

However, the company will continue to operate all of these locations through leaseback agreements.

Asda has made a £467 million agreement with Blue Owl, a New York-based asset manager and Supermarket Income REIT, a London-listed company, to sell and then lease back 20 stores and its Lutterworth depot.

Asda will continue operating these properties under 25-year leases with an option to extend the leases by another 10 years.

The transactions have raised £568m, an Asda spokesperson said, adding that, "Asda's property strategy is centred on maintaining a strong freehold base while also taking a considered and selective approach to unlocking value from our estate where appropriate."

The statement added, "These transactions reflect that approach, enabling us to realise value from the sites while retaining full operational control."

GMB union believes Asda's sale of stores is a way to take money out of the company and says this action is negatively affecting the motivation and morale of its employees.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

COP31 host country confirmed amid controversial bid negotiations

COP31 host country confirmed amid controversial bid negotiations
The 2026 COP hosting rights go to a group of countries including Western Europe, Australia and others

UK PM Sir Keir Starmer expected to visit China amid rising tensions

UK PM Sir Keir Starmer expected to visit China amid rising tensions
The UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is preparing for a likely visit to China in the new year

US jobs report surpasses expectations with strong September gains

US jobs report surpasses expectations with strong September gains
The long-delayed September employment report showed a strengthening in the job market after several months of weakening

Zohran Mamdani set for major Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump

Zohran Mamdani set for major Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump
President Donald Trump and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani are set to hold their first meeting

Frida Kahlo self-portrait expected to smash records for female artist

Frida Kahlo self-portrait expected to smash records for female artist
'El sueño (La cama)', with an estimated price of $40 million to $60 million, could shatter auction records

Miss Jamaica hospitalised after falling off stage at controversial pageant

Miss Jamaica hospitalised after falling off stage at controversial pageant
Miss Universe pageant's preliminary evening gown rounds saw Miss Jamaica tumbling off the stage

Trump greenlights release of Jeffrey Epstein files

Trump greenlights release of Jeffrey Epstein files
President Donald Trump has signed a bill to release Epstein files after a unanimous congressional vote

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani retains Jessica Tisch as police commissioner

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani retains Jessica Tisch as police commissioner
Jessi Tisch is confirmed to continue her responsibilities when Zohran Mamdani takes office as NYC mayor in January

Tom Steyer, billionaire Democratic jumps into California governor's race

Tom Steyer, billionaire Democratic jumps into California governor's race
The billionaire activist is seeking to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run in 2026 due to term limits

South Korea ferry with 267 people runs aground, no causalities reported

South Korea ferry with 267 people runs aground, no causalities reported
At least five people have sustained injuries after the ferry was grounded in a shocking accident near Jangsan Island

UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning

UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning
Travellers have been alerted to the risk of methanol poisoning in new countries, as the list expands

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art
The 'Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer' was fetched for $236.4 million, becoming the most expensive work of art ever sold by Sotheby's globally