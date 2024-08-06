US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

The United States has praised the Bangladeshi army for showing restraint during the country's ongoing political upheaval and has called for a democratic process in forming an interim government.
This comes after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and subsequent departure from Bangladesh.
Hasina’s resignation followed violent protests that began over job quotas and escalated into demands for her removal, resulting in hundreds of deaths.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the army chief, announced Hasina’s resignation and the plan to form an interim government.
A White House spokesperson emphasised, "The United States has long called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive. We commend the Army for the restraint they have showed today," as per Reuters.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also weighed in, calling for a balanced interim government and swift democratic elections.
"PM Hasina's violent reaction to legitimate protests made her continued rule untenable," Schumer said on social media.
Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) echoed calls for calm and respect for peaceful assembly.
UN spokesman Farhan Haq urged, "We continue to call for calm and restraint and to urge all parties to respect the right to peaceful assembly and expression. We urge security forces to protect those out on the streets of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh."