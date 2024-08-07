World

Sheikh Hasina’s son breaks silence on mother's exit, reveals next destination

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Son of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed Joy opened up about the resignation of her mother, the reasons behind leaving the country, and her next destination.

According to The Daily Star, Joy, in an interview with the German-based international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, revealed that Hasina was ‘upset’ and shocked as she could not believe that people for whom she and her family did so much forced her to leave the country ‘disgracefully.’

When he was asked about her next destination and plans to seek asylum in the UK, he said, “These are all rumors. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while. My sister is with her. So she is not alone.”

Joy also revealed that the former prime minister did not want to leave the country, saying, “I was worried not because she was leaving Bangladesh, but because she didn't want to leave Bangladesh. We had to convince her. I said this is not a political movement anymore; this is a mob … they are going to kill you.”

He further added, “But there was a time estimate that the protester would reach the prime minister's residence… So there was no deadline set, though there was an estimate that if we don't move within this timeframe, then we won't be able to move.”

Moreover, Joy also clarifies that he has no plans to join politics; he also believes that soon people will realise that ‘Sheikh Hasina's rule was the golden period of Bangladesh.’

