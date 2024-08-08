World

Hurricane Debby targets North Carolina after second landfall

Hurricane Debby to strike North Carolina as it returned back inland early this morning

  by Web Desk
  August 08, 2024
Tropical storm Debby is marching towards North Carolina as it made its second landfall early Thursday morning in South Carolina, making rise to concerns over flash flooding in areas already sunk due to the slow-moving weather system, reported BBC on Thursday, August 8.

Three days after striking Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, August 5, the storm made its way near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, again on Thursday with a speed of 50 mph wind.

The tropical storm, which was located about 90 miles north of Charleston and 65 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach, is expected to bring another spell of rain of about 3 inches (7 cm) to eastern South Carolina's parts, while in southeastern North Carolina, it could bring 15 inches (38 cm) of rainfall.

"Moisture has pulsed back into Debby. As Debby makes its way inland... the threat of heavy rains will lead to flooding concerns,” said Rich Bann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

As the hurricane Debby is moving northwest at 7 mph, it is expected to turn into a tropical depression due to its rain spreading northward.

The hurricane was tracked to travel across northern Florida and Georgia before it approached the Atlantic Coast.

Debby’s second landfall brought over a heavy flow of rain to the already saturated Carolinas and parts of Virginia, while generating several tornadoes as the Northeast braces itself for the storm’s arrival.

Debby will soon be reaching Maryland, Washington, upstate New York, and Vermont; however, the rainfall will be moderate.

