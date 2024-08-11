Health

Washing fruit and think it’s clean? New study disagrees

Pesticides stick to fruit despite washing, found a new report

  by Web Desk
  August 11, 2024
Washing your fruit isn’t enough to consider it safe to eat, suggests a new study!

In groundbreaking research published in the American Chemical Society’s journal Nano Letters, it is exposed that simply cleaning your fruits with water does not help remove the pesticides present on them.

Utilizing advanced Raman imaging to study the effects of pesticides on apples, the scientists have discovered “distribution of pesticides in the apple peel and pulp layers, confirming that the pesticides penetrate the peel layer into the pulp layer.”

“Thus, the risk of pesticide ingestion from fruits cannot be avoided by simple washing other than peeling,” the publication states.

The researchers behind the study emphasize that their aim is not to frighten the consumers but rather to educate them about the practices for minimizing pesticide exposure in food.

“This study, situated within the expansive realm of food safety, endeavors to furnish health guidance to consumers,” said Dongdong Ye, a professor with China’s School of Materials and Chemistry at Anhui Agricultural University and an author of the paper, reported the Guardian.

“Rather than fostering undue apprehension, the research posits that peeling can effectively eliminate nearly all pesticide residues, contrasted with the frequently recommended practice of washing,” he suggested.

As suggested by the report, peeling the fruits can be an effective method to minimize pesticide exposure as the pulp layer is removed during the process and is significantly thicker than 30 μm, which has been confirmed by ultradepth-of-field microscopy, indicating that removing the peel decreases the risk of ingesting these chemicals, which are mainly present on the outer layer of the fruit.

Health News

Sunscreen alone may not be enough: find shocking reasons you're at risk
Mediterranean diet can reduce stress and anxiety, study
13-year-old girl tragically dies from allergic reaction to Costa Coffee hot chocolate
CDC reveals childhood vaccines save over 1 million US lives in 3 decades
Stroke deaths among middle-aged US adults hit two-decade high during COVID
Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk
Stevia and keto sweetener linked to blood clots, study
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Add THESE powerful foods to your diet for reducing cancer risk
Millennials and Gen X at higher risk of 17 types of cancer, study
WHO calls for global researchers to prepare for next pandemic
Processed red meat linked to higher dementia risk, study