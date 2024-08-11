World

Iran's new president formally presents cabinet to parliament amid rising tensions

President Masoud Pezeshkian proposes experienced diplomat Abbas Araqchi as foreign minister

  • August 11, 2024
Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, submitted his cabinet to parliament for a vote of confidence on Sunday, August 11.

This comes at a time of increasing regional tensions, particularly with the conflict in Gaza potentially escalating into a broader war.

As per Reuters, the proposed lineup features Abbas Araqchi, a seasoned negotiator and former ambassador, as the foreign minister. Araqchi played a significant role in Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement and later efforts to revive it.

Pezeshkian, who assumed office after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, won the snap election by promising to enhance international relations and relax domestic restrictions.

His cabinet choices will be reviewed by parliamentary committees starting Monday.

In addition to Araqchi, Pezeshkian has nominated Mohsen Paknezhad as oil minister and Farzaneh Sadeq as road and transportation minister, the latter potentially becoming the second female cabinet minister in Iran's history.

While, Esmail Khatib, Raisi's former Intelligence Minister, is also retained in the new lineup.

The new administration faces significant challenges, including escalating tensions over Iran's nuclear program and recent regional conflicts, notably the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

