  • By Bushra Saleem
The Streamer Awards 2025: IShowSpeed wins Streamer of the Year honor 

Twitch and YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has been named Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2025.

The annual event hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella" premiered earlier today, on December 6, 2025, live from Los Angeles, California, Sportskeeda reported.

The Streamer Awards 2025 featured 35 categories, with Case "CaseOh" winning Gamer of the Year and Kai Cenat taking home the Best Just Chatting Streamer award.

The flagship award, Streamer of the Year, had five nominees: IShowSpeed, Emily "ExtraEmily," Jason "Jasontheween," Kai Cenat, and Maxwell "Plaqueboymax."

IShowSpeed triumphed over all, winning the highly coveted title for the second time in a row.

Fans on X had a lot to say about the 20-year-old winning his second Streamer of the Year award.

Discover more

"I mean he really has no real competition, and before people mention Kai Cenat, the difference is, Speed has dominated Europe while also dominating the US" X user stated.

A user stated, "Always the greatest ever" another wrote, "Deserved.”

