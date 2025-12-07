182-year-old Pollokshaws Parish Church severely damaged in devastating fire

A devastating fire in Glasgow on Sunday, December 7 has severely damaged 182-year-old Pollokshaws Parish Church.
After firefighters put out the fire on Sunday, the church’s roof seemed to be completely destroyed and its walls were also damaged.
Plumes of thick black smoke were seen billowing into the sky for miles as the church was engulfed in flames.
Videos taken by drones show that much of the inside of the building had collapsed and the wooden parts of the roof were entirely burned by the fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a fire at a derelict church at 2:44am, as per ExpressUK.
A spokesman said in a statement, noting, “We mobilised six appliances, including one height appliance.”
Fortunately, no one is believed to have been injured as a result of the blaze.
However, the cause of the blaze s still unknown and the police said they have started an investigation.
Besides this, many people have taken to social media to express their shock and sorrow over the incident.
Community reactions
One person said, “Absolutely devastated about Pollokshaws Parish Church being burnt down. That was the family church away back as far as my nanna and grandad," while another added, “The church was lovely inside. Who would do such a disgraceful thing?”
The third user wrote, “Absolutely heartbreaking."