Do Gen Z prefer office over WFH? Survey reveals surprising results

The debate over remote work has taken a new twist as Gen Z employees reveal surprising feelings about their work-from-home (WFH) experience.
A new study by AI e-learning platform Thrive, has found that many Gen Z workers feel excluded or disadvantaged by remote working arrangements.
This idea is completely different as previous generations preferred WFH rather than going to office.
Researchers found that Gen Z in the UK feel they miss out social interactions like chatting with colleagues or having meals together that older generations often took for granted.
Among people aged 18 to 28 who WFH or in hybrid arrangements, a large majority (78%) would prefer to go back to the office.
In contrast, older workers especially Baby Boomers aged 60 or above are much less interested and prefer to continue working from home.
While, Gen X workers aged 44 to 59 and over half of Millennials aged 29 to 43 prefer not to return to the office even part-time.
Thrive co-CEO Cassie Gasson said in a statement, noting, "The pandemic sparked a workplace revolution – WFH has been a real game-changer for millions of Brits balancing life and office demands."
She added, "But, this response from the youngest members of our workforce has been loud and clear, they're feeling left behind and isolated by the new setup."
It is worth mentioning that Gen Z makes up about 19.6% to 20% of the UK population, numbering around 13.6 million people as of 2024.