Martin Parr, legendary British documentary photographer dies at 73

Martin Parr, a well known British documentary photographer, photojournalist and photobook collector has died at the age of 73.
Martin, who had been diagnosed with cancer in May 2021, was famously known for humorously capturing the quirks of British life.
His news of passing was confirmed by the Martin Parr Foundation, which he founded in 2015, in a statement, noting, “It is with great sadness that we announce that Martin Parr died yesterday at home in Bristol."
The statement added, "The family asks for privacy at this time. The Martin Parr Foundation and Magnum Photos will work together to preserve and share Martin’s legacy. More information on this will follow in due course. Martin will be greatly missed.”
Martin, born in Surrey in 1952 grew up wanting to be a photographer, inspired by his grandfather.
After studying photography, he worked at Butlin's holiday camps where he was influenced by the colourful, nostalgic postcards of John Hinde.
Over his career, Martin published about 60 solo photobooks and participated in around 90 exhibition worldwide.
His major projects were rural communities (1975–1982), The Last Resort (1983–1985), The Cost of Living (1987–1989), Small World (1987–1994) and Common Sense (1995–1999).
Martin is survived by his wife Susie, his daughter Ellen, his sister Vivien and his grandson George.