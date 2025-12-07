World

Martin Parr, legendary British documentary photographer dies at 73

Martin published about 60 solo photobooks and participated in around 90 exhibition worldwide over his career

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Martin Parr, legendary British documentary photographer dies at 73
Martin Parr, legendary British documentary photographer dies at 73

Martin Parr, a well known British documentary photographer, photojournalist and photobook collector has died at the age of 73.

Martin, who had been diagnosed with cancer in May 2021, was famously known for humorously capturing the quirks of British life.

His news of passing was confirmed by the Martin Parr Foundation, which he founded in 2015, in a statement, noting, “It is with great sadness that we announce that Martin Parr died yesterday at home in Bristol."

The statement added, "The family asks for privacy at this time. The Martin Parr Foundation and Magnum Photos will work together to preserve and share Martin’s legacy. More information on this will follow in due course. Martin will be greatly missed.”

Martin, born in Surrey in 1952 grew up wanting to be a photographer, inspired by his grandfather.

After studying photography, he worked at Butlin's holiday camps where he was influenced by the colourful, nostalgic postcards of John Hinde.

Over his career, Martin published about 60 solo photobooks and participated in around 90 exhibition worldwide.

His major projects were rural communities (1975–1982), The Last Resort (1983–1985), The Cost of Living (1987–1989), Small World (1987–1994) and Common Sense (1995–1999).

Martin is survived by his wife Susie, his daughter Ellen, his sister Vivien and his grandson George.

Advertisement
Advertisement

London Heathrow Airport suspect arrested over pepper spray incident

London Heathrow Airport suspect arrested over pepper spray incident
Heathrow Airport saw multiple people affected by a pepper spray attack

Do Gen Z prefer office over WFH? Survey reveals surprising results

Do Gen Z prefer office over WFH? Survey reveals surprising results
A new survey explores how Gen Z feels about office work compared to work-from-home (WFH) experience

UK braces for half a month's rain in a day, yellow weather warnings issued

UK braces for half a month's rain in a day, yellow weather warnings issued
Southwest England, Wales, and Northern Ireland prepare for heavy downpour

Elon Musk’s ‘reckless and dangerous’ anti-EU post sparks controversy

Elon Musk’s ‘reckless and dangerous’ anti-EU post sparks controversy
European Union hits Elon Musk’s X with 120 million euro fine for breaching social media law

The Streamer Awards 2025: IShowSpeed wins Streamer of the Year honor

The Streamer Awards 2025: IShowSpeed wins Streamer of the Year honor
Streamer Awards 2025 winners, ExtraEmily, IShowSpeed, and others take home top honors

Trump calls Jimmy Kimmel ‘horrible’ as president hosts Kennedy Center Honors

Trump calls Jimmy Kimmel ‘horrible’ as president hosts Kennedy Center Honors
US president Trump takes another shot at Jimmy Kimmel while honoring Sylvester Stallone and Kiss

UNICEF reports deadly attack on Sudan's kindergarten, 33 children killed

UNICEF reports deadly attack on Sudan's kindergarten, 33 children killed
The Sudan Doctors' Network has sounded an alarm on a deadly attack on a kindergarten, which claimed at least 50 lives

China summons foreign media over Hong Kong fire coverage, issues stern warning

China summons foreign media over Hong Kong fire coverage, issues stern warning
Hong Kong faced its worst fire in decades, killing 159 people at the Wang Fuk Court high-rise residential complex

Tower of London shuts down after protestors throw food on Crown Jewels display

Tower of London shuts down after protestors throw food on Crown Jewels display
Four people were arrested after protestors hurled food at the Tower of London display case containing the State Crown

Mass shooting in South Africa claims at least 11 lives

Mass shooting in South Africa claims at least 11 lives
Three gunmen caused havoc at an 'illegal' liquor premises, where at least 25 people were shot, and a three-year-old was killed

Gen Z, Millennial’s phone phobia, 70% young adults prefer texts over calls

Gen Z, Millennial’s phone phobia, 70% young adults prefer texts over calls
Gen Z and Millennials rank phone conversations among top life stressors

Barron Trump 'very close' to becoming Christian, pastor reveals major details

Barron Trump 'very close' to becoming Christian, pastor reveals major details
Barron’s mother Melania, is Catholic while his father Donald Trump is nondenominational Christian