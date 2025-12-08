Starmer to host Zelenskyy, Macron, Merz for Ukraine peace talks in London

Sir Keir Starmer will meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London alongside other EU leaders as Ukraine considers next steps after US peace talks.
Zelenskyy will meet Sir Keir in Downing Street along with French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The meeting comes amid continued talks between Ukrainian and US officials on a Washington-backed plan to end the war. Ukraine’s negotiators were in Florida for three days last week for talks with Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Independent reported.
On Sunday, cabinet minister Pat McFadden said that Ukraine’s security and self-determination would be “at the heart” of the leaders’ discussions in London. He said that talks were at a “really pivotal moment”.
Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, who is due to step down in January, told a defence forum that a deal to end the Ukraine war was “really close” and that it now depended on resolving just two main outstanding issues.
These are the future of Ukraine’s Donbas region and the Zaporzhzhia nuclear power plant. He told Reagan National Defence Forum: “If we get those two issues settled, I think the rest of the things will work out fairly well. We’re almost there.”
However, president Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted by Russian media as saying the US would have to make “radical changes to their papers” on Ukraine. He did not clarify what changes Moscow wanted Washington to make.
Despite progress being made on peace talks, Russia continued to bombard Ukraine with drone attacks overnight into Sunday.