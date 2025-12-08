UK’s smallest city with just few thousand residents hides rich heritage

World

Did you know about the UK's smallest city which has just around 3,000 residents?

Despite its tiny population, this city proudly holds official city status, thanks to its historic cathedral.

St Asaph, a small city in North Wales between Denbigh and Rhyl, is considered a city because of its cathedral, as per ExpressUK.

A Christian community was established in St Asaph around 560 AD by Saint Kentigern who left his disciple Asaph in charge and the city was named after him.

According to the city’s official website, St Asaph remains an important and influential place within Denbighshire and the wider North Wales area.

St Asaph, today widely regarded as one of the quietest cities with good facilities and a very strong community.

Its location near the A55 road makes it easy for residents to travel to Chester, Liverpool and other parts of the North Wales coast.

Nature is a big part of life in St Asaph, with the River Elwy offering walks, fishing, and trails for enjoying the scenic Welsh countryside.

The cathedral mostly dates back to the 14th century, was restored in the Victorian era and today is both a functioning place of worship and a popular site for visitors, hosting services, concerts and events.

Visit Wales describes St Asaph Cathedral as “the smallest ancient Cathedral in Britain” with a long and varied history. 

