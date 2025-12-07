Elon Musk’s ‘reckless and dangerous’ anti-EU post sparks controversy

Elon Musk clapped back at the European Union after it hit the tech tycoon’s X social media platform with a major fine.
Following a high-profile probe seen as a test of EU resolve to police Big Tech, the social media platform owned by the world’s richest person was slapped with a fine of 120 million euros ($140 million) on Friday for breaking the bloc’s digital rules, reported Alarabiya.
The penalty was swiftly criticized by the US administration of Donald Trump.
Musk himself weighed in after the fine was announced, posting on his X account, “The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people.”
When a user reposted Musk’s comment, he responded, “I mean it. Not kidding.”
“I love Europe, but not the bureaucratic monster that is the EU,” he added in another post.
Poland’s foreign minister on Saturday, December 6, sharply criticized Elon Musk after the X platform owner posted that the EU should be disbanded, a message that quickly drew praise from former Russian president and current Security Council Vice Chair Dmitry Medvedev, posting simply: “Exactly.”
Radoslaw Sikorski denounced the exchange as “reckless and dangerous,” warning that narratives undermining the EU serve interests hostile to Europe.
He wrote on X, “As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty. Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe.”
Notably, the fine against X was the first imposed by the European Commission under its Digital Services Act (DSA) on content.