Thailand launches airstrikes along Cambodia border as tensions reignite

Thailand has launched airstrikes along the Cambodian border as tension between the two countries intensifies.
According to Al Jazeera, Thailand launched air attacks along its disputed border with Cambodia on Monday, December 7, as they traded blame for the clashes that killed a Thai soldier.
A spokesman for the Thai military, Major-General Winthai Suvari, said that they deployed aircraft “to strike military targets in several areas to suppress Cambodian supporting fire attacks.”
He also blamed Cambodia for attacking first into the Thai territory and killing a soldier in the Ubon Ratchathani province and injuring eight others.
Thailand stated that Cambodian soldiers had “fired small arms and curved weapons” from about 5:05 am on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Cambodian military claims that Thai forces attacked first at 5 am local time, adding that the recent attacks followed “numerous provocative actions for many days” by them.
Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said, “Cambodia urges that Thailand immediately stop all hostile activities that threaten peace and stability in the region.”
It is worth noting that the new wave of clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbours came just two months after US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire agreement.
Thailand and Cambodia in October 2025 signed a ceasefire agreement presided over by Trump after a five-day conflict in July that killed dozens of people and displaced about 200,000 on both sides of the border.