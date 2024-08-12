Greece wildfire sparks chaos: Thousands flee as firefighters battle ablaze

Wildfire in the Greek capital Athens has prompted thousands of people to evacuate from the area as firefighters’ battles with the flames leapt as high as 25 meters (80 feet).
According to BBC, residents of the areas have been moved to a safe place after the fire spread to the houses and properties in the area. The firefighter has evacuated people trapped in the flames.
Firefighters’ spokesperson, Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, said in an emergency press conference early on Monday, August 11, that firefighters worked throughout the night, but still, the fire is evolving rapidly.
He added that the winds remained strong throughout the night, and it is expected that the intensity will continue until Monday morning.
Moreover, over 500 firefighters, 150 vehicles, 15 planes, and nine helicopters are battling to put out the flames.
One firefighter with second-degree burns on arms and legs and five other people with breathing problems have been taken to the hospital since the fire broke.
One resident from the village of Polydendri expressed, “Everything is burning. I have 200 olive trees there, but now they are gone. All the residents here have olive groves or vines... All of them were destroyed."
To note, Greece experienced the hottest June and July in history in 2024, and the climate crisis and civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias have warned that the extreme temperatures will continue.