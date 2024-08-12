World

Greece wildfire sparks chaos: Thousands flee as firefighters battle ablaze

Athens’ wildfire turns dangerous as flames leap to 25 m high

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024


Wildfire in the Greek capital Athens has prompted thousands of people to evacuate from the area as firefighters’ battles with the flames leapt as high as 25 meters (80 feet).

According to BBC, residents of the areas have been moved to a safe place after the fire spread to the houses and properties in the area. The firefighter has evacuated people trapped in the flames.

Firefighters’ spokesperson, Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, said in an emergency press conference early on Monday, August 11, that firefighters worked throughout the night, but still, the fire is evolving rapidly.

He added that the winds remained strong throughout the night, and it is expected that the intensity will continue until Monday morning.

Moreover, over 500 firefighters, 150 vehicles, 15 planes, and nine helicopters are battling to put out the flames.

One firefighter with second-degree burns on arms and legs and five other people with breathing problems have been taken to the hospital since the fire broke.

One resident from the village of Polydendri expressed, “Everything is burning. I have 200 olive trees there, but now they are gone. All the residents here have olive groves or vines... All of them were destroyed."

To note, Greece experienced the hottest June and July in history in 2024, and the climate crisis and civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias have warned that the extreme temperatures will continue.

Prince William’s hairless garden finally blessed with flashy beard

Prince William’s hairless garden finally blessed with flashy beard
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid arrested by military: ISPR

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid arrested by military: ISPR
King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?

King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance

Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance

World News

Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed taken into custody by military: ISPR
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Applying for a UAE Visa? Key social media guidelines you should know
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Hamas demands ceasefire deal based on Biden's proposal
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Iran's new president formally presents cabinet to parliament amid rising tensions
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Trump campaign alleges Iran hacked internal messages
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Suspect’s lawyer calls Taylor Swift concert plot a case of ‘playing with ideas'
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Sheikh Hasina's undelivered speech details reveal: Serious charges against US
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Zelensky confirms Ukrainian incursion into Russia
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Kamala Harris gains ground in 3 key states against Donald Trump: Poll
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
World condemns Israeli strike on school and mosque
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Brazil Plane Crash: Bodies of all 62 victims recovered