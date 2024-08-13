Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions

In the wake of escalating regional tensions, Iran has dismissed calls from the UK, France, and Germany to refrain from retaliation against Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
As per BBC, in a rare phone conversation on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to de-escalate and avoid military action.
However, Pezeshkian defended Iran’s stance, describing retaliation as a "legal right" and a necessary measure to prevent further violence, according to Iranian state media.
The assassination has prompted Israel to place its military on high alert, while the US has warned of potential attacks by Iran or its proxies.
The US is bolstering its military presence in the Middle East to support Israel, as concerns mount about possible Iranian retaliation.
Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has threatened to respond to Israel’s recent killing of one of its top commanders.
In response, the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany have called for restraint, emphasising the need to avoid further escalation.
Meanwhile, Iranian state news reported Pezeshkian’s view that Western support for Israel has encouraged ongoing violence and jeopardizes peace.