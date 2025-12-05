Melania Trump joins Trump to light National Christmas Tree in Washington

World

  By Bushra Saleem
First lady Melania Trump lit the National Christmas Tree on a chilly night in the nation’s capital.

According to Associated Press, at the annual tree lighting on the Ellipse, just south of the White House, President Donald Trump told the crowd, “The first lady is going to do the honors.”

He counted down from five to zero. Melania then stepped forward and pressed a button that made the tree behind them sparkle with gold-toned lights.

“It’s a beauty,” the president said.

The event featured performances by rock legends the Beach Boys, Christian music singer Matthew West and country artists Gabby Barrett, Jon Pardi, Alana Springsteen, Brett Young and Warren Zeiders.

In brief remarks, President Trump touched on the peace deal signed earlier Thursday between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also mentioned false claims about the 2020 election being “rigged,” but said he’s happy his terms weren’t consecutive because he will be in office when World Cup soccer and the Summer Olympics are held in the United States next year.

Trump also offered thanks to those who serve the needy as well as police and other law enforcement officers, first responders, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents “who risk their lives every day.”

The president also discussed the two National Guard members who were shot, one fatally, near the White House on the day before Thanksgiving. He said he had spoken with the family of Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who is recovering in a hospital.

