Bodycam captures intense moment of Ukrainian forces attack on Russian truck

Ukrainian forces claimed they had captured a 1,000 sq km area of Russian territory

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024


A terrifying bodycam video showed how Ukrainian soldiers ambushed a truck filled with Russian troops during their offence in the Kursk region.

According to The Sun, the Ukrainian military unit on Telegram announced that they have successfully destroyed a truck ‘heavily filled with enemy personnel.’ Within four minutes of the attack.

In the new bodycam video, Ukrainian special forces can be seen running through the woods, attacking Russian soldiers with guns, rockets, and grenades.

Around six heavily armed soldiers rapidly shot Putin’s soldiers while making up ground and moving closer to the enemy.

Moreover, Ukraine, in a surprise attack on August 6, surged across the Russian border and started capturing the territory with continuous attacks.

The Zelensky's troops have sparked widespread regional evacuation of the people, as till now, more than 120,000 citizens have left their homes while 12 people have died.

Commander of the Ukrainian military, Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, said that the forces have sized 1,000 sq km of the Russian territory and have taken more than 100 Russian soldiers prisoners.

To note, the latest operation is the largest attack on Russia since the end of World War II.

