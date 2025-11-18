US universities see 17% fall in new international students this autumn

World

  By Fatima Nadeem
New international student enrolment at US universities has dropped sharply this autumn.

The decline, amounting to 17% decrease compared to previous years is largely attributed to difficulties in obtaining student visas.

These visa challenges include delays in processing applications, outright denials and stricter requirements introduced during the Trump administration.

Overall, including both new and continuing students, international student numbers in the US fell only slightly by 1%.

International students account for around 6% of total US university enrolment and contributed $55 billion (£41 billion) to the US economy in 2024.

"There are warning signs for future years, and I'm really concerned about what this portends for fall '26 and '27," Clay Harmon, executive director of AIRC: The Association of International Enrollment Management, told the Associated Press.

Still 17% decrease in first-time international students was less severe than the 30%-40% drop predicted by NAFSA earlier in the year due to visa issues.

Additionally, 84% of universities told the Institute of International Education that attracting international students remains a top priority for them.

