Scotland faces icy conditions as yellow weather warning issued

Widespread cold conditions and some wintry hazards are expected across the UK throughout the week

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Scotland is bracing for icy conditions as cold weather sweeps across central and northern regions.

Authorities have issued a yellow weather warning for ice which will be in effect from Tuesday early morning until midday.

The warning will affect regions such as Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, Edinburgh, the Lothians, Stirling and Fife.

Additionally, a separate yellow warning for snow has been issued for higher altitude areas in Angus, Stirling and Perthshire, expected to last most of Tuesday.

The Met office said in a statement, noting, “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.”

The statement added, “If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.”

The Met Office explained that high pressure to the northwest will push cold air from the Arctic southward, causing much colder weather than has been experienced recently.

This cold spell comes shortly after the country dealt with severe flooding caused by Storm Claudia which brought heavy rainfall in southern England and Wales.

