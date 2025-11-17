Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for threats amid Epstein files dispute

World

Marjorie Taylor Greene has apologised for her ‘toxic politics’ after a feud with US President Donald Trump over Epstein files.

The United States Representative, during an exclusive interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, November 16, spoke about threats from Trump as she took responsibility for her “words and actions."

The Georgia congresswoman said, “The most hurtful thing (Trump) said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong, and those are the types of words used that can radicalise people against me and put my life in danger. I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it’s very bad for our country.”

“It’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated… I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions … And I’ve been working on this a lot lately, to put down the knives in politics. I really want to just see people be kind to one another,” she added.

Greene stressed that she still supports the Republican president, but she disagrees with his efforts to keep sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's files hidden.

The apology came after Trump called Greene a “traitor” and dropped his endorsement for her following a dispute over the release of the Epstein files and some of his administration's foreign policy.

