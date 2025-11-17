Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina issues first statement after death sentence 

Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has broken her silence after the death sentence.
The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Sunday, November 17, sentenced Hasina to death for crimes against humanity during her government’s violent crackdown on student-led protests.
As per Reuters news agency, the former PM said, “We lost control of the situation, but one cannot characterise what happened as a premeditated assault on citizens. The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate.”
“They are biased and politically motivated. I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly,” she added while living in exile in India.
The three-judge bench convicted her of crimes, including incitement, orders to kill, and inaction to prevent atrocities during student-led during a crackdown on anti-government protesters last year.
The 78-year-old on August 05, 2024, resigned from her position and fled from Bangladesh in a military helicopter following an ultimatum from the Students Against Discrimination and thousands of protestors.
Since she fled from the country, Hasina has been living in exile and under the protection of India, the neighbouring country that supported her through her 15 years of power and also provided her shelter after almost her entire family was assassinated in 1975.
India shared strong diplomatic relations with Bangladesh during her government.