World

Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina issues first statement after death sentence

Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Kamal sentenced to death for crimes against humanity

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina issues first statement after death sentence
Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina issues first statement after death sentence 

Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has broken her silence after the death sentence.

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Sunday, November 17, sentenced Hasina to death for crimes against humanity during her government’s violent crackdown on student-led protests.

As per Reuters news agency, the former PM said, “We lost control of the situation, but one cannot characterise what happened as a premeditated assault on citizens. The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate.”

“They are biased and politically motivated. I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly,” she added while living in exile in India.

The three-judge bench convicted her of crimes, including incitement, orders to kill, and inaction to prevent atrocities during student-led during a crackdown on anti-government protesters last year.

The 78-year-old on August 05, 2024, resigned from her position and fled from Bangladesh in a military helicopter following an ultimatum from the Students Against Discrimination and thousands of protestors.

Since she fled from the country, Hasina has been living in exile and under the protection of India, the neighbouring country that supported her through her 15 years of power and also provided her shelter after almost her entire family was assassinated in 1975.

India shared strong diplomatic relations with Bangladesh during her government.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in Bangladesh
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is living in exile in India after being forced from power

Trump takes u-turns, urges Republicans to vote for release of Epstein files

Trump takes u-turns, urges Republicans to vote for release of Epstein files
Trump reverses course, calls on House Republicans to vote in favour of the release of Epstein files

US signals possible shift in Venezuela policy with talks, cartel designation

US signals possible shift in Venezuela policy with talks, cartel designation
US plans to designate Venezuela's cartel de los soles as foreign terrorist organization

Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for threats amid Epstein files dispute

Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for threats amid Epstein files dispute
Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for 'toxic politics,' blames President Trump for threats

UK’s most walkable city uncovered in new study

UK’s most walkable city uncovered in new study
Leeds ranks as the UK's least walkable major city with a strikingly low score of 9.55

10-month-old girl safely recovered after alleged abduction

10-month-old girl safely recovered after alleged abduction
Nalaya’s safe return has offered a sigh of relief to the family and the local community, who were closely following the case

World’s first surviving septuplets celebrate 28 years since historic birth

World’s first surviving septuplets celebrate 28 years since historic birth
McCaughey septuplets received national recognization in the US

Ireland car crash in County Louth kills five young adults, injures three

Ireland car crash in County Louth kills five young adults, injures three
Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed his deep condolences to the victim's families

UK weather: Temperatures drop to -7C as freezing conditions sweep country

UK weather: Temperatures drop to -7C as freezing conditions sweep country
A cold weather warning has been issued for parts of the Midlands and northern England

Zelenskyy announces progress in prisoner swap negotiations with Russia

Zelenskyy announces progress in prisoner swap negotiations with Russia
Ukraine's security chief holds talks with Turkey and UAE to bring home 1,200 prisoners from Russia

Gen Z takes to streets in Mexico to demand action against crime, corruption

Gen Z takes to streets in Mexico to demand action against crime, corruption
Mexico City erupts in violence as Gen Z protesters clash with police over crime and corruption

Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd

Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd
Car crashes into crowd at Australia demolition derby, multiple injuries reported