World

US signals possible shift in Venezuela policy with talks, cartel designation

US plans to designate Venezuela's cartel de los soles as foreign terrorist organization

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
US signals possible shift in Venezuela policy with talks, cartel designation
US signals possible shift in Venezuela policy with talks, cartel designation

President Donald Trump said that the United States may open talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

According to Reuters, Trump on Sunday hinted at talks with Maduro who faces escalating pressure from Washington amid a massive US military buildup in the Caribbean.

It was one of the first signs of a possible path toward defusing an increasingly tense situation in the region as the US wages a campaign of deadly strikes against suspected drug trafficking boats off the Venezuelan coast and in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

"We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we'll see how that turns out," Trump told reporters on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Florida, before getting on a flight back to Washington. "They would like to talk."

Trump offered no further details about the possibility of talks with Maduro, whom the U.S. has accused of ties to the illegal drug trade, which Maduro denies.

Senior Trump administration officials held three meetings at the White House last week to discuss options for possible military operations against Venezuela, including land strikes inside the country, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's latest remarks.

Earlier on Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would designate an alleged drug organization, Cartel de los Soles, as a "foreign terrorist organization," which makes it a crime for anyone in the US to provide material support to the group.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for threats amid Epstein files dispute

Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for threats amid Epstein files dispute
Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for 'toxic politics,' blames President Trump for threats

UK’s most walkable city uncovered in new study

UK’s most walkable city uncovered in new study
Leeds ranks as the UK's least walkable major city with a strikingly low score of 9.55

10-month-old girl safely recovered after alleged abduction

10-month-old girl safely recovered after alleged abduction
Nalaya’s safe return has offered a sigh of relief to the family and the local community, who were closely following the case

World’s first surviving septuplets celebrate 28 years since historic birth

World’s first surviving septuplets celebrate 28 years since historic birth
McCaughey septuplets received national recognization in the US

Ireland car crash in County Louth kills five young adults, injures three

Ireland car crash in County Louth kills five young adults, injures three
Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed his deep condolences to the victim's families

UK weather: Temperatures drop to -7C as freezing conditions sweep country

UK weather: Temperatures drop to -7C as freezing conditions sweep country
A cold weather warning has been issued for parts of the Midlands and northern England

Zelenskyy announces progress in prisoner swap negotiations with Russia

Zelenskyy announces progress in prisoner swap negotiations with Russia
Ukraine's security chief holds talks with Turkey and UAE to bring home 1,200 prisoners from Russia

Gen Z takes to streets in Mexico to demand action against crime, corruption

Gen Z takes to streets in Mexico to demand action against crime, corruption
Mexico City erupts in violence as Gen Z protesters clash with police over crime and corruption

Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd

Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd
Car crashes into crowd at Australia demolition derby, multiple injuries reported

UK asylum overhaul: Refugees to face strict rules, longer waiting times

UK asylum overhaul: Refugees to face strict rules, longer waiting times
Refugees face 20-year wait for permanent UK residency under new asylum reforms

FBI confirms arrest of suspect in vandalism of New Jersey US Attorney’s office

FBI confirms arrest of suspect in vandalism of New Jersey US Attorney’s office
Alina Habba previously served as President Trump's personal attorney before becoming New Jersey's top federal prosecutor

Pope Leo receives 'special' gift during Hollywood gathering at Vatican

Pope Leo receives 'special' gift during Hollywood gathering at Vatican
Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV hosted stars like Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee at the Vatican