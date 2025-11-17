Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of crimes against humanity.
According to Al Jazeera, the Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, after a months-long trial against the ousted prime minister on Monday, November 17, 2025, found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown against a student-led protest last year.
The court says the attacks during the student protests last year were “widespread and systematic” and “directed against the civilian population.”
It says, “Therefore, in the atrocities of killing and gravely injuring protesters, as aforesaid, accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity by her incitement order and also failure to take preventive and punitive measures under Charge 1.”
“Accused Sheikh Hasina committed one count of crimes against humanity by her order to use drones, helicopters and lethal weapons under Charge number 2,” the court adds.
Moreover, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also sentenced to death by the special tribunal for allowing the use of lethal force against protesters and failing to stop violence against them.
Meanwhile, former police chief Al-Mamun was sentenced to only five years, awarding him leniency for his contribution to the trial, including “material evidence to the tribunal to arrive at the correct decision.”
The court erupted with cheers and applause after the court announced the death sentence for Hasina.
Around 1,400 people were killed in Bangladesh in August 2024 after student-led protests turned violent.